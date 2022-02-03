Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 50,000 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.63.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after buying an additional 4,325,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,064,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,543,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,374 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

