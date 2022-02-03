Kenneth M. Walsh Sells 10,000 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EBMT opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth about $444,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

