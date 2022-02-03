PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von Sells 3,741 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $116.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PTC by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $127,313,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in PTC by 60.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after buying an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in PTC by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after buying an additional 768,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

