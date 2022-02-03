Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Down 3.7%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73. 3,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 710,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMVT. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $750.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Immunovant by 15.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Immunovant by 21.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Immunovant during the second quarter valued at about $2,490,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

