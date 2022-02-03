Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Down 4%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 109,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,358,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.