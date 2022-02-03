Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 14,431 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,620% compared to the average daily volume of 839 call options.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 179,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

