Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. First Busey reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Busey by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

BUSE opened at $27.78 on Monday. First Busey has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.