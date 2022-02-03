Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. First Busey reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Busey by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

BUSE opened at $27.78 on Monday. First Busey has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.