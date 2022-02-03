PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.16 and a 200 day moving average of $233.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 12-month low of $129.01 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PayPal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 751,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

