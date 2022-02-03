Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Position Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,974,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,952 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $97,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,555,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 116.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,134,000 after buying an additional 927,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 304.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 893,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,370,000 after buying an additional 672,512 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter worth $24,947,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,563,000 after buying an additional 474,056 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of ARMK opened at $34.64 on Thursday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.97 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -125.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. Citigroup raised their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.