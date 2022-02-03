Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 560,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $99,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $118.09 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $214.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.91.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.09.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

