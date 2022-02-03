Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,007,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $100,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Redfin by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Redfin by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $86,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,314 shares of company stock worth $6,747,929 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Redfin’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

