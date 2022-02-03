Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $103,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,062,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 149.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 125,213 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 102.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7,307.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,814,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

