Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

