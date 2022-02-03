Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 64.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

