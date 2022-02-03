Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $569,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,967,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

MNST opened at $87.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

