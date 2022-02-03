Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) CFO Richard G. Vincent Purchases 10,000 Shares

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) CFO Richard G. Vincent acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $17,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ONCT opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 2,124,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 345,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 711,877 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 505,180 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

