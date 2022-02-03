Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.50

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$54.50 and last traded at C$53.78, with a volume of 584186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.01.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$53.00 price target (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.73. The firm has a market cap of C$37.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

