Alan Lotvin Sells 21,386 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $108.90 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $109.34. The firm has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

