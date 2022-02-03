Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Update

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,600 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 293,400 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Liquid Media Group stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Liquid Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

