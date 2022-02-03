VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for VIZIO in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VZIO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $14.48 on Thursday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,352,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 501.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 534,844 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 1,762.1% in the 3rd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 535,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 507,154 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,120 shares of company stock worth $17,920,519 over the last 90 days.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

