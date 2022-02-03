Graco’s (GGG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Graco (NYSE:GGG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. Graco has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 7,530.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

