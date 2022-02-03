Graco’s (GGG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Graco (NYSE:GGG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.
Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. Graco has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03.
In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 7,530.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Graco
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
