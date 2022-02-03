Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after buying an additional 3,049,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 58.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 202,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 217.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 179,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. The firm had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.