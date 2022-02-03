Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,137 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 441,433 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 402.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 439,016 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 881.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 410,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNO opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

