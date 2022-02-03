Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 146.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

EC opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

