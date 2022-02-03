Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 517 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Shares of ALB opened at $221.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

