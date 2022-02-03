Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Trimmed by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,960 shares of company stock worth $26,723,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $611.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $670.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.55. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $500.14 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

