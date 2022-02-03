AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Sells $6,097,183.68 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ABC opened at $136.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.17. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $137.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

