Spire Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.80) Per Share (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spire in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.80) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.78). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spire’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Spire has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

