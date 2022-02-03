VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 100,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of VirTra stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. VirTra has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. VirTra had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VirTra by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VirTra by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.