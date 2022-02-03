FY2021 EPS Estimates for TEGNA Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TEGNA in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TGNA stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in TEGNA by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TEGNA by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,358,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

