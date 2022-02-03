Ventyx Biosciences Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.63) Per Share (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.63) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

