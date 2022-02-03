Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 115,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 264,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 81.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 102,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRQ shares. lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight Capital upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

