Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,290 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGL. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $44.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

In other news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $118,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,614 shares of company stock worth $1,060,156 over the last 90 days.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

