Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 864.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,954 shares of company stock worth $922,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

UCTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

