Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,527 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 2.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

TU stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.2627 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

