Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 1,428 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLCO stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

