Bank of Nova Scotia Has $316,000 Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nokia were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 859,553 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,131 shares during the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

