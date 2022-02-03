Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $233,000 Investment in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after buying an additional 178,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after buying an additional 105,312 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,811,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,922,000 after buying an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.89. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

