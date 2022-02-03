First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,049 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

