Credit Suisse AG Has $21.64 Million Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 641,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 435,779 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Radware were worth $21,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Radware during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,744,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Radware by 44,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 502,691 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Radware by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 307,413 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Radware by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 200,548 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Radware by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 139,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.57. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 100.53, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

