Credit Suisse AG Has $18.19 Million Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,386,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,751 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $18,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,099,000 after buying an additional 263,767 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,355,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,313,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after purchasing an additional 303,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,986,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after purchasing an additional 215,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

