Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 790,500 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 790,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,063,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.91. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.