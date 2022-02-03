Assetmark Inc. Buys Shares of 622 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,239. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of GH opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.05. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

