Assetmark Inc. Buys Shares of 137 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SAM shares. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $758.20.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $414.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $482.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.26. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

