Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $83.39

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.39, but opened at $81.69. Logitech International shares last traded at $80.67, with a volume of 4,915 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

