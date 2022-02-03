Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 707,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $17,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,624,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 494.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 138,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

