Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $184.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.38.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

