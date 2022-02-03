Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PLUG. Susquehanna began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

