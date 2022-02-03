First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 32.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JSMD stock opened at $60.92 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $70.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

