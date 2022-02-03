First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 550 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 769,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,162,000 after buying an additional 224,488 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 280,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 176,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,982,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $140.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,050. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

